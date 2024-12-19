AP cabinet to meet today, to address key decisions

The cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled to commence at 11 am on Thursday, with several crucial decisions anticipated. Central to the agenda will be the approval of permissions for substantial capital constructions, following discussions on the outcomes of the recent 42nd and 43rd CRDA Authority meetings.

Key financial decisions under consideration include an allocation of Rs. 8821.44 crore for constructing roads in trunk routes and layouts. The breakdown includes Rs. 3807 crore earmarked for LPS roads and Rs. 4521 crore set aside for trunk road development. Additionally, Rs. 492 crore is proposed for constructing bungalows for judges and ministers, while another Rs. 492 crore will go toward developments in villages such as Nelapadu, Rayapudi, Anantaravaram, and Dondapadu, as the authority seeks permission for the construction of 236 kilometers of roads and layouts. Notably, 97.5 kilometers of trunk roads may receive the green signal in the meeting.

The cabinet will also review the continuation of iconic building projects in Amaravati, including the construction of the GAD Tower, which will comprise a basement plus 39 office floors and a terrace, covering an area of 17,03,433 square feet. Other projects on the agenda include Head Vodi Towers 1 and 2, which will encompass 28,41,675 square feet, and HOD Towers 3 and 4, planned for 23,42,956 square feet. The assembly building is slated to reach heights of 250 meters with a total area of 11,22,000 square feet.

Moreover, the construction of the High Court building, poised to stand 55 meters high with an area of 20,32,000 square feet, will also be discussed. The Cabinet is set to consider major financial allocations for these projects, including Rs. 6465 crore for various buildings in Amaravati, Rs. 9699 crore for basic facilities in LPS layouts, Rs. 7794 crore for trunk road development, and Rs. 318 crore for STP works.