AP cabinet to meet today, to discuss key policies and developments

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will convene today, August 6, at 11 am at the Secretariat to deliberate on several significant initiatives. Primary on the agenda is the approval of free travel for women on RTC buses, with an official announcement anticipated regarding the scheme's name.

Further discussions will focus on proposed amendments to the NALA Act, aiming to allow the use of agricultural land for non-commercial purposes. The Cabinet is also expected to evaluate the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) during the meeting.

In addition, the Cabinet will address the state's new bar policy, including a potential fee increase, which is set to take effect next month. The meeting will also explore the Chief Minister and his team's forthcoming tour of Singapore, with decisions regarding investments in the state on the horizon.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will engage with ministers to discuss recent developments, including ongoing investigations into cash leakage related to the liquor scam and the arrests connected to it.

The Cabinet will also approve the issuance of new ration cards and review a sub-committee report concerning irregularities in freehold land allocations. Discussions will include the allocation of land to various institutions within the capital city of Amaravati.