AP capital issue is not in centre's purview, Somu Veerraju clarifies on Sujana Chowdhary's remarks

BJP MP Sujana Chowdhary received a major blow by his own party leaders in Andhra Pradesh by ruling out his comments on the three capital issue. Sujana Chowdhary said it was unconstitutional for the Andhra Pradesh government to send the capital decentralization bill to the governor. He said that according to Article 254, the governor has no option to approve the bill unless it is reported to the center. "It is not right to increase capitals," Sujana opined.

Sujana was of the opinion that no decision should be taken unconstitutionally without sending the bills for judicial review. He said it was unconstitutional to send the capital bill to the governor without the council approving it. The Rajya Sabha member asserted that the centre would make the final decision on the issue of state capital as per the constitution and recalled that the Survey of India had also identified Amaravati as the best place for capital. "The Center would intervene at the right time and take the right decision," he added.

However, the Andhra Pradesh BJP made an interesting tweet on these comments made by Sujana Chowdhary. The AP BJP president Somu Veerraju tweeted that BJP MP Sujana Chowdhary's remarks that the issue of capital is within the purview of the central government is not true and contrary to party policy. He further said that the capital should remain in Amaravati but the issue is not within the purview of the central government.