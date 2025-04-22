AP class 10 exam results to be released today

Andhra Pradesh SSC examinations results will be released on Wednesday, April 23, at 10 AM. KV Srinivasulu Reddy, Director of the Government Examinations Department, confirmed this announcement. He also mentioned that the results for Sarvatrika Vidyapeetham's Class 10 and intermediate examinations would be published simultaneously.

Candidates can access their Class 10 results on the following websites:

- [bse.ap.gov.in](https://bse.ap.gov.in)

- [apopenschool.ap.gov.in](https://apopenschool.ap.gov.in)

Additionally, results will be available via the Mana Mitra WhatsApp application and the Leap mobile app. To retrieve their results on WhatsApp, students should send a message with "Hi" to the Mana Mitra number 9552300009. They will then need to select educational services and SSC public exam results, followed by entering their roll number. The results will be provided in PDF format.

School principals can also download the results through their school login.