AP CM Chandrababu in Delhi, likely to meet union ministers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is on an official visit to Delhi, where he has scheduled crucial meetings with key government representatives to address pressing issues facing the state.

On Thursday morning, Naidu will meet with Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil to discuss the release of funds for the Polavaram project—an ambitious initiative aimed at improving irrigation and water supply in the region. The Chief Minister is expected to seek financial assistance specifically for the construction of the right and left canals, which will support a water transfer capacity of 17,500 cusecs.

Later in the day, Naidu is set to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah in a separate engagement. This meeting is anticipated to cover various projects related to Andhra Pradesh, with financial assistance at the forefront of discussions.

In the afternoon, at 3:30 pm, Naidu will convene with officials from the Central Agriculture Department to address the concerns of chilli farmers who are currently grappling with severe financial setbacks following a sharp decline in chilli prices. The Chief Minister intends to advocate for support from the central government to alleviate the difficulties being faced by the agricultural community.

Additionally, Naidu is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Rekha Gupta as the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday evening, an event that will be graced by Prime Minister Modi and other NDA leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, alongside several Union ministers and MPs, will also be in attendance.