AP CM Chandrababu to visit Polavaram today, to review on project

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit the Polavaram project site today, where he will hold a crucial review meeting to discuss various operational aspects of the ongoing project. Arriving at Polavaram View Point at 10:55 am, Naidu is expected to inspect the site until 3 pm, focusing on key issues including rehabilitation, compensation measures, and the construction of the diaphragm wall.

The Andhra Pradesh state government is committed to completing the Polavaram project by 2027, a milestone that aims to significantly enhance irrigation resources and provide reliable drinking water to residents. During the review meeting, CM Naidu will issue clear directives regarding the current progress and outline future activities essential for meeting this ambitious timeline.

With work on the project progressing at a rapid pace under the NDA coalition government, the Chief Minister's visit is anticipated to bolster efforts to ensure timely completion, fulfilling the critical water needs of the state’s agriculture and urban populations.