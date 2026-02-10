YSRCP slams withholding of panchayat funds, holds protest

Penukonda: Former Minister and Sri Sathya Sai district YSR Congress Party president Usha Sri Charan on Monday staged a protest in support of village sarpanches in front of the Penukonda Sub-Collector’s Office, condemning the alleged withholding of funds spent by gram panchayats.

Addressing the gathering, Usha Sri Charan strongly criticised the actions of Minister Savita, accusing her of issuing directions to officials to stop the release of funds utilised by YSRCP-backed sarpanches.

She alleged that despite repeated representations by sarpanches seeking reimbursement of funds spent on basic infrastructure, officials failed to respond.

The former minister said that sarpanches were forced to borrow money at high interest rates to carry out essential works in villages, and the continued delay in releasing funds had caused severe financial distress.

She alleged that officials were acting under political pressure and warned that private cases would be filed against those responsible for keeping the bills pending. Usha Sri Charan termed it “unfortunate and inhuman” to block panchayat funds at a time when villages were witnessing a rise in seasonal diseases and urgently required sanitation and public health measures.

She asserted that denying funds meant for public welfare amounted to punishing village administrations and the rural population.

The protest was organised to demand immediate release of pending panchayat funds and accountability from officials, with YSRCP leaders and sarpanches raising slogans seeking justice and intervention from the authorities.