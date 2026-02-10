AIYF demands discussion on unemployment in Assembly

Kurnool: As part of statewide protests demanding resolution of the unemployment crisis, the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) organised a dharna in front of the Kurnool District Collector’s Office on Monday.

The protest called upon the State government to urgently fill vacancies in various government departments and public sector undertakings, discuss unemployment in the forthcoming Assembly sessions, and announce a Job Calendar in line with election promises. The programme was presided over by AIYF City President Nagaraju.

Addressing the gathering, AIYF district leaders E Sriramulu and K Srinivasulu strongly criticised the coalition government for what they termed as “continued neglect” of unemployed youth.

They recalled that during elections, the ruling coalition had promised to fill all government vacancies within the first year, release a Job Calendar every January, provide skill training and incentives to encourage youth to become entrepreneurs, and grant an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month.

However, they alleged that even after 19 months in office, the government had failed to initiate any concrete action to implement these assurances.

The AIYF leaders demanded that the government constitute a Cabinet sub-committee to address unemployment, immediately release the Job Calendar, provide the promised unemployment allowance, and ensure justice to volunteers as assured during elections. They also sought the release of a White Paper detailing investments attracted by the State after the coalition came to power and the employment opportunities generated through them.

Warning the government against diverting Assembly proceedings with political rhetoric, they stated that the AIYF would not hesitate to launch an Assembly gherao if unemployment issues were sidelined.

Several leaders from volunteer associations and AIYF city units participated in the protest.