AP CM Chandrababu tweets on one year of govt. highlights achievements

In a heartfelt statement marking the first anniversary of the NDA coalition government's formation, Chief Minister Chandra babu Naidu took to social media to express his gratitude for the people's support. He highlighted the government's dedication to welfare, development, and good governance during the past year.

Naidu's tweet highlighted the government's accomplishments, stating, "The NDA coalition government, formed with the blessings of the people for the reconstruction of the state, has successfully completed one year of rule. We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our citizens while overcoming numerous challenges."

The Chief Minister enumerated various welfare initiatives launched within the year, including services for the underprivileged, pensions, Anna canteens, the Deepam-2 scheme, and fisheries support. He also mentioned efforts to boost employment in the private sector through Mega DSC, teaching jobs, and attracting investment.

On agriculture, Naidu revealed that the government has prioritised farmers' welfare, purchasing 55 lakh metric tonnes of grain and preparing to roll out financial assistance under the Annadata Sukhibhav scheme this month. Additionally, he reiterated the administration's commitment to irrigation projects, with ongoing efforts to ensure water availability for every acre.

Notable achievements also include the resumption of the state capital's construction, progress on the Polavaram project, the establishment of a railway zone, and the protection of the regional steel plant.

Naidu concluded his message by thanking those who contributed to the success of the government's first year and promised that, bolstered by public support, more welfare and development initiatives would follow. "The first step in good governance has instilled trust and confidence among the people. I wish the next step to be even more successful," he remarked.