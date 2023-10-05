AP CMs Delhi visit raises many questions. Is BJP unhappy with him?

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy left for Delhi on Thursday afternoon. He will be there till Saturday.

Jagan would be participating in the meeting of Chief Ministers of all Maoist affected states to be held on Friday. This visit of Jagan assumes importance as it is the first to Delhi after the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the subsequent political developments in the state. Jagan has sought appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but so far there has been no confirmation. In case the appointment of Amit Shah is not confirmed, he would try to meet and brief Amit Shah on the sidelines of the CMs meeting at Vigyan Bhavan.

This visit of Jagan also assumes importance as the state BJP as well as the central intelligence is learnt to have sent reports to the centre that if the BJP does not clarify its stand, it could virtually decimated the party in the state. A strong feeling had among the people that the arrest of Naidu has the blessings of the central government and BJP. The wavering not before me attitude of BJP had made Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan to firm up his ties with TDP the state BJP leaders informed the party high command. They are also likely to meet the national leaders including Amit Shah in next couple of days.

In the backdrop of this, the visit of Jagan to Delhi assumes importance. Another factor is that the state government is of the opinion that the new terms of reference for the Krishna Water Tribunal would adversly affect the interests of Andhra Pradesh. Jagan is likley to meet Union Irrigation Minister and explain the issue to him.