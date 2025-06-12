AP govt. celebrates one year of governance, to hold a public meeting

The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh marks its first anniversary today with a special event titled "Good Governance... First Step." The meeting is scheduled for 5 pm at Poranki Murali Resort near Vijayawada, featuring attendance from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, cabinet members, coalition MLAs, and other public representatives. High-ranking government officials have also been mandated to attend.

During the anniversary event, CM Naidu and Deputy CM Kalyan are expected to present an overview of the government's achievements over the past year. There will be a particular focus on the progress of welfare schemes, development initiatives, and the ongoing construction of Amaravati as the state capital. Reports indicate that a Power Point presentation will illustrate key issues discussed.

This gathering not only aims to showcase the coalition government's accomplishments to the public but also intends to provide insights into future plans.