AP cops tell HC missing Maoist leaders not in their custody

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday informed the High Court that CPI (Maoist) general secretary Tippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji, and Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy are not in their custody, countering allegations raised in a habeas corpus plea.

The petition, filed by Gangadhar from Telangana on behalf of Raji Reddy’s daughter Snehalatha and Devuji’s brother, sought the court’s intervention to trace the two Maoist leaders. During the hearing, police officials told the bench that neither of the men had been detained and that all arrested Maoists had already been produced before the jurisdictional magistrates.

The High Court directed the petitioners to submit evidence proving that the two individuals were indeed picked up by the police. Counsel for the petitioners argued that police had previously issued a press statement suggesting they had key Maoist leaders in custody and sought time to place that statement on record. The court adjourned the matter to Friday.

On Wednesday, additional director general of Police Mahesh Chandra Ladda stated that Devuji was not in the custody of Andhra Pradesh Police and could be in Chhattisgarh or Telangana.

Devuji, a native of Korutla in Telangana, is considered one of the most wanted Maoist leaders across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Police have recently arrested several Maoists believed to be part of his protection team. The Civil Liberties Committee has raised concerns that Devuji could meet the same fate as senior Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter.