AP DGP responds over caste allegations against police, says never heard such comments

DGP Gautam Sawang commented that the attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh were being widely publicised and falsely spread on social media by distorting the facts. He told the media on Wednesday that the police department has faced many challenges in the last one year and worked very hard during covid and took the initiative without any trouble to the people. He said that as many as 109 policemen were killed due to Coronavirus. The DGP recalled that Andhra Pradesh Police Department has received over 100 awards in the technology category and said that they are more effective in arresting and punishing criminals than in the past.

Meanwhile, the DGP said it is not right to make accusations against the police for political reasons and expressed sorrow for the false news being spread. He found fault with some people for questioning the police as to what they are doing while there are attacks on temples and making allegations against caste and religion. "No one has ever made such allegations against the police in the past and police won't act on the basis of caste or religion, " he said.

The police are working with dedication in safeguarding the integrity of the state. "The Antarvedi incident in September last year was unfortunate and there were some untoward incidents in the state after the Antarvedi incident and the government has ordered a CBI probe into the Antarvedi incident," DGP added. He said that 58,871 Hindu temples in the state were Geo tagged and 43 thousand CCTV cameras have been installed in 13 thousand temples with 30,000 CCTV cameras have been installed within the month.

Speaking about Ramateertham incident, the DGP said that three months ago, it was suggested to increase security at the Ramateertham temple and additional 16 CCTV cameras have been set up in the main temple. He said there is no power supply or CCTV cameras in the temple on the hill and the incident happened as CCTV cameras would be set up on the hill in another two days. "Since September 5, 180 cases have been registered and 347 people have been arrested. Seven interstate gangs were also arrested; the government is setting up reconciliation committees at the state and district levels," DGP opined. He said police department is also taking steps to set up committees within the police stations.