AP EAPCET 2023 exam halltickets released, here is link to download

The hall tickets of AP EAPCET exams conducted for admission into Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy admissions have been released. The officials said that the hall ticketsAndhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh News are available on AP EAPCET-2023 at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_GetPrintHallticket.aspx

According to the officials, a total of 3,37,422 applications were received for the EAPCET 2023 across the state, out of which 2,37,055 applications were received for the engineering department, 99,388 for the agricultural and pharmaceutical departments, and 979 for both departments.

The entrance examination for Engineering stream will be held from 10th to 19th of this month while for agriculture and pharmacy entrance exams will be held on 22nd and 23rd. The officials advised the students to contact the help center on 08554-23411, 232248 for queries.