AP Governor and Pawan Kalyan wishes CM Chandrababu on birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu received heartfelt wishes on the occasion of his 75th birthday, with Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan leading the tributes. In a post on social media, the Governor expressed his hopes for Naidu, stating, "May God grant you good health, happiness and long life. May you have a long life in public service."

Pawan Kalyan extended his warm congratulations, describing Naidu as a crucial figure in revitalising the state's economy, which he noted had become stagnant. He voiced his belief that restoring progress and maintaining law and order in Andhra Pradesh is only achievable under the leadership of a visionary like Naidu. Kalyan praised Naidu's ongoing commitment to public service and his ability to foresee the future, adding that it serves as an inspiration to many.

As Naidu enters his 75th year, he is celebrated for his extensive political career, having served as Chief Minister in both the united and divided Andhra Pradesh. Currently in his fourth term, Naidu achieved a significant electoral victory in 2024, securing 164 seats to form a coalition government.

Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced that the celebrations for Naidu’s milestone birthday will be grand. He has encouraged leaders across the state to organise prayers in local temples, mosques, and churches, uniting people of all faiths in support of the Chief Minister. A large-scale homam is also scheduled to take place in Atmakur in honour of Naidu's 75th birthday this Sunday.