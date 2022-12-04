AP governor and YS Jagan extends warm welcome to President of India Draupadi Murmu

President of India Draupadi Murmu is visiting AP for the first time after taking charge as the President. On reaching Gannavaram Airport, the President received the police salute.



Meanwhile, Governor Biswabhushan and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy extended a warm welcome to the President. The President will attend a civic honor program organized by the state government at Poranki Murali Resorts.

Later, she will participate in the official dinner organized by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in honor of the President.

As part of her two-day visit, Draupadi Murmu will participate in various programs in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati on Sunday and Monday. The president will be participating in the Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam.