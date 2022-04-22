AP govt. announces ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to Vijayawada rape victim, orders for full-length probe

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed to take strict action in the case of rape of a mentally handicapped person at Vijayawada Hospital. He said that no one should be neglected under any circumstances and strict action should be taken against those responsible. The CMO has already instructed the officers asking to stand by victim's family and immediately pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family. A CI and SC have been suspended on the grounds that they were negligent in their duties as per the orders of the Chief Minister. The medical health department has also initiated action on the incident.

Action was taken against the staff of Vijayawada Hospital as per the directions of the Chief Minister. The accused were identified as workers of the fogging agency and orders were issued to dismiss them. Termination notice has been issued to the security agency and fogging agency at Vijayawada Hospital and Showcause notice issued to CS RMO.

The Director of Medical Education has been directed to conduct a full-scale investigation on a departmental basis. The medical department was directed to take further action after the report.