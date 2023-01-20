AP govt. announces YSR Geetha Karmika Bharosa' scheme for welfare of toddy tappers

The Andhra Pradesh state government has taken a crucial decision for the welfare of toddy tappers and announced the 'YSR Geetha Karmika Bharosa' scheme to support the families of the toddy tappers who fell from a tree while and died or suffer permanent disability. It has also decided to give a compensation of Rs.10 lakh to the family of tappers who died and suffers permanent disability



Of this assured amount, Rs.5 lakhs will be provided by the labour department and another Rs.5 lakhs will be provided by the state government in the form of ex-gratia. Excise Department will issue a disability certificate as per the rules if applied by those who are accidentally disabled while picking stones.

The Excise Department has issued an order to this effect on Thursday. The Excise Department has announced this compensation as per the State Kallu geeta Policy 2022-2027 announced by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.