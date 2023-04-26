AP govt. declares summer holidays to private and public schools from May 1

Andhra Pradesh government has announced summer vacations for private and government schools across Andhra Pradesh from May 1.



The Commissioner of School Education has issued an official order stating that the last working date for this academic year is 30th April to this extent. The school education department has issued instructions to the school principals to hold a meeting with the students and parents and issue the report cards.

It is suggested that the authorities and head teachers of the schools should take steps to ensure that the parents must attend this meeting. It has been clarified that schools will start again in AP from June 12 for the academic year 2023-24.

