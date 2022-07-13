AP govt. gives green signal for compassionate appointments in APSRTC

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a crucial decision giving a green signal to the compassionate appointments in RTC. This decision will benefit the families of 896 employees who are waiting for compassionate appointments. These compassionate appointments have been directed to be undertaken under the pool of Village, Ward Secretariats, RTC, and District Collectors. On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary of the Transport Department MT Krishnababu issued the order. 896 employees lost their lives in service before RTC was merged with Govt.



The matter related to compassionate appointments, NMU, EU, YSR PTD Association, and SWF leaders has brought to the attention of the government and management many times. The government has also decided to take up 896 compassionate appointments pending since 2016.



Against the backdrop, the list of compassionate appointments will be sent by RTC MD to the respective District Collectors who will appoint them to village and ward secretarial jobs after identifying those who are eligible. And the list of remaining candidates will be sent to RTC MD and they will be appointed as drivers, conductors and workers in RTC based on their qualifications. If it is still left then that list will be sent back to the concerned district collectors.



Union leaders are happy after giving a green signal to compassionate appointments. It is a great thing to decide to give jobs to the families of deceased employees. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a positive decision on compassionate appointments pending for many years.