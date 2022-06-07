AP govt. gives green signal to employees transfers in the state

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news to government employees waiting for transfers in the state. The file related to the transfer of employees to this extent was signed by CM Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday. Also, CM Jagan directed the concerned authorities to complete the process of transfer of employees by June 17. The official orders will be issued in a couple of days.



Clarity will soon come on the eligibility of employees, details of vacancies and other terms in transfers. It seems that CM Jagan has received key details from the authorities regarding the transfers. On the occasion, CM Jagan directed the officers to take up the process of transfer of employees to avoid any disputes or allegations.



Employees are elated that CM Jagan has given the green signal to the long-awaited transfer process. Meanwhile, the state continues to ban regular transfers so far, however, the government lifted the ban on transfers.