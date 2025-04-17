AP govt issues ordinance on SC classification

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh state government has enacted an ordinance concerning the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC).

Following the approval from Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, the Law Department has released a gazette notification to formalise the ordinance. Law Secretary Pratibha Devi has confirmed the issuance of the order.

This development comes after the state Cabinet recently endorsed the draft ordinance.

The sub-castes have been categorised into three distinct groups based on their socio-economic status.

According to the minister, Group-1 will receive 1 per cent reservation, benefiting 12 sub-castes. Meanwhile, Group-2, consisting of 18 sub-castes, will have a 6.5 per cent reservation, and Group-3, which comprises 29 sub-castes, will be allotted 7.5 per cent.

To ensure equitable access to educational and employment opportunities, a 200-point roster system will be implemented, aiming to distribute the advantages of reservation fairly among all sub-castes.