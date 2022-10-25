AP govt. makes changes to Jagananna Gorumudda regarding distribution of eggs

It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh is giving importance to the quality of nutritious food provided to students studying in schools andonitoring the scheme from time to time and making necessary changes. Till now the contractors used to supply chicken-eggs to the schools thrice in a month at the rate of once every 10 days.



However, the government has ordered immediate changes in the supply of chicken eggs in the wake of criticism that the quality of eggs will be damaged due to this. The government has issued orders to supply fresh eggs once a week so that the quality of the eggs does not deteriorate. Parents of teachers and students are happy about this decision.



Jagananna Gorumudda scheme is being implemented for students studying in government and aided schools. As part of this scheme, five boiled eggs per week are provided as mid-day meal from Monday to Friday. Chicken eggs are supplied with a different colour every week so that the quality eggs will be distributed. The eggs are stamped in blue for the first week of the month, pink for the 2nd week, green for the 3rd week and violet for the 4th week respectively. Principals have to import only the eggs that come in this manner in the schools. Clear instructions have been issued not to take eggs in schools even if the size of eggs is reduced.



The government has increased monitoring to ensure strict implementation of the mid-day meal scheme. At the school level, school principals, parent committees, village and ward secretariat welfare assistants regularly monitor. A provision has been made for the principals of the schools to enter the details of the size of eggs, eggs with colour stamping, eggs without stamping etc. in the IMMS app from the contract agency that has been approved for the supply of chicken eggs. The government is giving importance to the quality of nutritious food provided to the students. In particular, the contractors have taken necessary measures to supply quality eggs.