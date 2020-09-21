AP govt. orders ACB inquiry into fake cheques case aimed to steal 117 crore from CMRF

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to crack down on the invisible forces behind the gang that issued fake cheques with a big conspiracy to plunder the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). He took the matter seriously and directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conspire against the gang. They also want to nab the masterminds behind the gang who issued fake cheques with forgery signatures and stamps.

With this, the Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, V.S. Usha Rani wrote a letter to the ACB Director General PSR Anjaneyulu on Sunday. On the other hand, she also wrote a letter to the bank manager asking him to suspend payments from the CMRF account at the State Bank of India (SBI) at the Velagapudi Provisional Secretariat, which is suspected to have been hacked. Also, the officials said that the funds were not released due to the vigilance of the bank officials.

Authorities suspect that a big gang was behind the issuance of fake cheques in the name of different companies from New Delhi, Kolkata and Karnataka. The fake cheques were issued under the names of Advaita VK Hollow Blocks and Interlocks, Mallabpur People's Rural Development Society, Sharma Forging respectively.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Guntur district Tulluru police station on Sunday against a conspiracy by unidentified persons to withdraw large sums of cash in the name of CMRF cheques. The case was registered by Tulluru-1 CI Dharmendra Babu on the complaint of Assistant Secretary, Revenue Department, P Murali Krishna. However, according to government records, some people created fake cheques to withdraw Rs 117.15 crore in lieu of three cheques issued to three persons comprising of Rs 16,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively.