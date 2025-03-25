AP govt. partners with Cisco for IT Skill Development Initiative

The Andhra Pradesh Government has entered into a partnership with Cisco to enhance skill development in IT and advanced technology through an agreement signed in the presence of IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh. The Cisco-AP Skill Development Corporation (APSS DC) memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to train 50,000 young individuals in digital skills.

Under this agreement, Cisco will supply cutting-edge content in key areas such as networking, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence to boost digital competencies among students. Additionally, the initiative will extend to the training of government officials. Cisco will also facilitate virtual internship programmes for students throughout the state.

The Higher Education Department will determine the specific courses available for training based on priority demands. Aimed at promoting skill development and vocational education among those in higher education institutions, this collaboration is designed to bridge the skills gap and enhance employability in accordance with the growing need for skilled labour.

To bolster the digital skillset of students in higher education, Cisco will offer a variety of training options, including self-learning and instructor-led practical experience courses, delivered through a virtual platform. These programmes will be tailored to meet the needs of individual institutions, aligning with the Andhra Pradesh government's objectives to develop cybersecurity and digital skills relevant to evolving technologies.

APSS DC coordinates various activities for government departments in relation to learner participation, competitions, faculty training, and workshops. Successful participants will receive certification from Cisco upon completion of their courses, while APSS DC will continue to provide virtual internship opportunities. Moreover, Cisco is implementing initiatives like 'Find Yourself in the Future' (FYIF) through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to support youth and students in advanced technology training.