AP govt. revises registration charges in newly formed district centres

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to revise the registration charges for new district centers. Special CS Rajat Bhargava issued orders to this effect and the amendment of the registration fee is applicable only in 13 new district centers. The government has taken steps in the wake of the rising value of assets in the new district centers and decided to revise the market value of urban and rural areas.

The reorganization of the 26 districts with the formation of 13 new districts marked the beginning of a new era in the history of Andhra Pradesh state administration. The new districts were inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday via video conference from his camp office. The formation of smaller districts will reduce the distance from the district center to the remote border villages. The district administration is getting closer to the people and accountability will be further enhanced by governance.

There will be flexibility to focus specifically on areas that are far from development. With the new districts, there will be a possibility for the development implementation of welfare schemes rapidly and more transparently at the field level.

Also, efforts have been made to keep the offices of all government departments, including the offices of the District Collector, the District Police Officer, and their camp offices, on the same premises, eliminating the hassle of people traveling miles and miles for work in different government offices. To this end, the construction of government offices will take place in the coming days on at least 15 acres of spacious land with good designs.