AP govt. to disburse YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme amount to farmers in May

The Jagan government has good news for Andhra Pradesh farmers stating that it is making arrangements to provide the first tranche of investment assistance for the financial year 2022–23 under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. The state government has announced that all the farmers who benefited last year will be eligible for the scheme this year either. The list of these farmers is being displayed in RBKs for social inspection and the dead and ineligible are being removed from the list. The government has suggested that those who are eligible and have not benefited in the past can apply in the 'New Farmer' Registration 'module on the RBK Portal.







Officials advised that new applicants for Farmer Assurance should contact the Village Agricultural Assistants (VAAs) at RBK and register the details on the portal. Details of farmers cultivating forest land are being collected from ITDA PO whose lists will also be displayed on RBK. The process of disqualification and registration of eligible candidates will be completed by April 15 and sent to the Commissioner of Agriculture for approval followed by finalisation of eligibility will be finalized by April 30 and will be on display at RBK.



Meanwhile, the state government is gearing up to deposit money in the accounts of millions of farmers in May. The government is offering this scheme to farmers for the fourth year in a row. Under this scheme, eligible farmers will get Rs. 13,500.

The government will provide Rs 7,500 crore in the first installment. The state government's share is Rs. 5,500 while the Centre's share was Rs.2000 crore. That is, in May, each farmer will receive Rs. 7,500 followed by Rs. 4000 in the second installment and Rs 2,000 in the third tranche. Investment assistance to landless SC, ST, Minority tenants as well as Endowments and forest land cultivators is fully borne by the State Government.

The government has provided Rs 6,173 crore to 46.69 lakh farmer families in 2019–20, Rs 6,928 crore to 51.59 lakh households in 2020–21, and Rs 7,016.59 crore to 52.38 lakh farmer families in 2021–22 respectively. A total of Rs. 20,117.59 crore to total farmers in the last three years. It is learned that the Jagan government has allocated Rs 7,020 crore for the scheme for the financial year 2022-23.