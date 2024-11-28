Live
AP govt. to distribute elderly pensions a day before amid holiday
In a move aimed at ensuring timely support for its elderly citizens, the Andhra Pradesh Government has announced that social pensions will be distributed a day early this month. With December 1st falling on a Sunday, pension distribution in Visakhapatnam district will take place on Saturday, November 30th.
The initiative affects a substantial number of beneficiaries, with 1,61,584 pensioners set to receive their monthly payments in advance in Visakhapatnam. Since the coalition government took office, social pensions have consistently been disbursed on the first day of each month, and this change underscores the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens even during non-working days.
Residents have expressed their appreciation for the early distribution, recognizing the positive impact it has on their finances and well-being.