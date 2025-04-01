AP govt to introduces new ATM-sized ration cards, KYC process to conclude by April 30

In a significant update for welfare beneficiaries, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that new ration cards will be issued in the convenient size of ATM cards starting May this year. During a media conference held at the AP Secretariat, the Minister indicated that the issuance of these new cards will follow the completion of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, which is set to conclude by April 30.

Minister Manohar emphasized that the existing family ration cards will be downsized but will retain all essential details. He noted that families will have the option to add or remove members or even split existing cards when new cards are distributed. To enhance security and streamline the process, the new ration cards will feature modern security elements, including a QR code. Notably, the new cards will not display individual photographs, differentiating them from the previous designs issued by the Jagan government.

On the other hand, Minister Manohar also announced the commencement of the second phase of the Deepam 2 cylinder booking. He reported that oil companies have registered an addition of 2 lakh new gas connections. In support of local farmers, he highlighted the procurement of over 35 lakh metric tons of grain during the Kharif season, assuring them that payments totaling Rs. 8,279 crore for grain purchases have been successfully deposited into their accounts within 24 hours.