AP Govt to spend Rs 436 Cr for strengthening of hospitals

Amaravati: The state government gave administrative sanction for an amount of Rs. 436.56 Crores towards strengthening of 3 Area Hospitals, 89 Community Health Centers, 1 Mother Child Hospital, Ongole and 1 CD Hospital, Ananthapuram under "Navaratnalu" Programme on Thursday.

KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary, Health, Medican and Family Welfare released a GO RT No 28 with this respect, directing the respective authorities to immediately take further steps.

The strengthening of 3 Area Hospitals is estimated at Rs.24.45 Crs, 89 Community Health Centers is at Rs.399.73 Crs, 1 Mother Child Hospital with Rs.1.76 Crs at Ongole and the CD Hospital, Ananthapuram with Rs.11.02 Crs. All these hospitals will be developed as per IPHS Standards.