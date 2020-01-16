Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Govt to spend Rs 436 Cr for strengthening of hospitals

AP Govt to spend Rs 436 Cr for strengthening of hospitals
Highlights

The state government gave administrative sanction for an amount of Rs. 436.56 Crores towards strengthening of 3 Area Hospitals, 89 Community Health...

Amaravati: The state government gave administrative sanction for an amount of Rs. 436.56 Crores towards strengthening of 3 Area Hospitals, 89 Community Health Centers, 1 Mother Child Hospital, Ongole and 1 CD Hospital, Ananthapuram under "Navaratnalu" Programme on Thursday.

KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary, Health, Medican and Family Welfare released a GO RT No 28 with this respect, directing the respective authorities to immediately take further steps.

The strengthening of 3 Area Hospitals is estimated at Rs.24.45 Crs, 89 Community Health Centers is at Rs.399.73 Crs, 1 Mother Child Hospital with Rs.1.76 Crs at Ongole and the CD Hospital, Ananthapuram with Rs.11.02 Crs. All these hospitals will be developed as per IPHS Standards.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top