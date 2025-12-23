Warangal, Hyderabad register impressive wins

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pro Basketball League (TPBL)—the first professional basketball league of its kind in the state and only the second official state-level professional basketball league in India after Mizoram—continued to enthral fans with high-intensity action at the K.V.B.R. Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, on Sunday night.

In a closely fought encounter, the Warangal Warriors showcased composure and control to defeat the Nizam Nawabs 85–69. After a competitive opening phase, the Warriors gradually asserted their dominance by sealing a convincing victory.

In the second match, Hyderabad Honey Badgers delivered a commanding performance against the Khammam Knights to register an emphatic 97–78 win. The Badgers’ aggressive offence and consistent scoring momentum proved decisive as they maintained their upper hand throughout the contest. Adding a special highlight to the evening, basketball veterans were felicitated and invited to participate in a friendly symbolic match between games, celebrating their invaluable contributions to the sport.

Currently underway until December 24, the TPBL Season 1 is an exclusive league for players from Telangana, proudly showcasing homegrown talent from across the state. Matches are scheduled daily between 5pm and 10pm, ensuring prime-time visibility for fans and broadcasters.

The league is the brainchild of A. Prudhvishwar Reddy, General Secretary of the Telangana Basketball Association and a former Indian national player. Inspired by international professional leagues, TPBL aims to create a structured pathway for young talent while strengthening grassroots basketball across Telangana.

Scores:

Warangal Warriors vs Nizam Nawabs: 85–69

Hyderabad Honey Badgers vs Khammam Knights: 97–78