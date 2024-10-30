AP govt. to start issuing free gas cylinder from tomorrow

In a significant move to support households, the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated its free gas cylinder scheme, a promise made during the recent elections. As of yesterday, residents can start registering for the program, which commenced at 10 AM and would begin issuing free gas cylinder from tomorrow.

To qualify for the free gas cylinders, applicants must possess an LPG connection, an Aadhaar card, and a white ration card. Registrations and bookings will be facilitated via mobile phones, ensuring ease of access for all beneficiaries. Once a gas cylinder is booked, delivery is expected within 24 to 48 hours to villages across the state.

It is important to note that if the gas delivery agent collects payment at the time of delivery, the amount of Rs. 851 will be credited back to the beneficiary's bank account within two days.

For any inquiries or issues related to the free gas cylinder scheme, the public is encouraged to call the helpline at 1967.

Participants are reminded that the first cylinder must be booked by March 31, the second by July 31, and the final booking must be completed by November 30 to ensure they receive the allotted cylinders under the scheme.