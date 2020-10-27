AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2020 released, here's the direct link

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2020: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released the results of the examination of village and ward secretariats conducted by the Andhra Pradesh government. Examinations were conducted from September 20th to 26th to fill the vacant 16,208 posts in 13 departments. As many as 14 types of tests were conducted for 19 categories where 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

While the OMR‌ answer sheets of 7,68,965 candidates were scanned from the 21st to the 27th of last month. The results were re-examined by a team of statistical experts in the field and the final results were released today.

The candidates are advised to check the results at the officials website http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/‌ and at direct link https://apgsvam20reports.apcfss.in / apVswsResult20201099451478.apgs

The Andhra Pradesh has 11,162 village secretariats across the state and 3786 ward secretariats where as many as recruited 1,10,520 posts out of 1,26,728 and the written tests were conducted as the government issued orders to recruit the remaining 16,208 posts and the results were announced