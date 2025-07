AP Grameena Bank donates Rs 44.81L to TTD

Tirupati: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank (APGB) has extended financial assistance for the installation of a Security Luggage Scanner at the Alipiri check-post, a critical entry point for pilgrims proceeding to Tirumala.

A cheque amounting to Rs 44,81,059 was handed over by APGB Chairman Pramod Kumar Reddy to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at Tirumala.

The initiative aims to enhance the security infrastructure and ensure a safe pilgrimage experience for devotees visiting the holy shrine.

APGB Tirupati Regional Manager Prakashratna Babu, was also present on the occasion.