AP High Court hears petition on RUIA hospital incident, asks govt. to find the cause of the accident

The petition over Tirupati RUIA incident was heard in the AP High Court today. Advocate Balaji, who argued on behalf of the petitioner, said the incident took place due to negligence on the part of the government and hospital officials.

The petitioner said that an FIR has not been registered so far. Petitioner‌ brought to the court's attention that it was not clear how many people had died and opined that the inequalities in the statement of ex gratia were observed. He recalled that LG Polymers victims has announced Rs 1 crore compensation for RUIA hospital victims of Rs 10 lakh.

The High Court agreed with the petitioner's contention that the case should be registered and investigated over the incident. The court directed the government to find out whose negligence the Ruia Hospital incident was. The government, police and hospital officials have been asked to file a counterclaim. The court then adjourned the hearing of the petition for two weeks.

It is knew that 11 people had died due to low oxygen pressure amid delay in the arrival of oxygen tanker from Chennai. However, the major accident was avoided by providing oxygen in a timely manner.