AP High Court orders SEC to conduct Kondapalli municipal chairperson election tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued key directions regarding the election of Kondapalli Municipal Chairman. The High Court has directed that the elections for the Krishna District Kondapalli Municipal Chairman and Vice-Chairman be held on Wednesday. The court directed that the entire election process be video-recorded. The High Court became serious during the hearing of the Lunch Motion Petition on the Kondapalli Municipal Election and directed Vijayawada Police Commissioner to attend court at 2:15 pm.

However, the High Court questioned why the Kondapalli election could not be held despite their order. The court clarified that the election was to be held on Wednesday morning. The State Election Commission has been directed to give immediate notification to this effect. The High Court also directed the Vijayawada Police Commissioner to provide full protection to the elected candidates and prevent any untoward incidents.

The court also clarified that MP Kesineni Nani could exercise his right to vote and asserted said the right to vote will be subject to the final judgment of the court. The High Court clarified that the results should not be declared till then. However, the High Court directed the police department to provide security to each member individually.