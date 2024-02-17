AP JAC organises rally in Badvel

The AP JAC Badvel Taluka Committee organized a rally in Badvel on Saturday morning, demanding the immediate payment of all financial dues owed to employees and teachers, as well as the announcement of a 30% interim allowance. Leaders of the AP JAC, including T. Narasimha Reddy, R. Amarnath Reddy, Madana Vijayakumar, and C. Ramachandra Reddy, criticized the state government for withholding the payments and using the employees' money for their own purposes without their consent.

They expressed disappointment that the government had not fulfilled its promises to the employees and teachers, including the cancellation of the contributory pension system and the implementation of the old pension system. They also accused the government of delaying the implementation of the new PRC and neglecting the needs of the employees. The leaders demanded that the government take immediate action to pay all outstanding dues, implement the PRC, and provide a 30% interim allowance until the PRC is implemented.

If the government continues to ignore their demands, they warned that they would escalate their protests, including organizing a Chalo Vijayawada program on the 27th of the month. Various leaders and members of the AP NGO Taluka and AP Pensioners Association participated in the rally and dharna, showing their support for the cause.





