AP Legislative Council Approves Key Bills

In a significant session on Friday, the Legislative Council approved eight crucial bills that had previously passed in the Legislative Assembly. Among the notable decisions, the Council has formally requested the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to name the newly constructed Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district after the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju.

Key bills that received approval from the Council include:

- The repeal of the garbage tax imposed by the previous government.

- The Lokayukta Amendment Bill 2024, aimed at enhancing anti-corruption measures.

- The Goods and Services Amendment Bill 2024, facilitating important modifications to the existing GST framework.

- A GST Amendment Bill designed to reduce the GST tax on natural gas consumption within the state of Andhra Pradesh.

- An amendment to the AP Hindu Religious and Religious Institutions Endowment Act, which is expected to lead to reforms in managing religious institutions.

- The repeal of the AP Infrastructure Legal Transparency Judicial Preview Bill, which is aimed at streamlining infrastructure projects.

- The repeal of the AP Land Grabbing Act 2024, addressing land acquisition issues.

- The PD Act Amendment Bill 2024, which seeks to make reforms to existing legislation.

Following the approval of these essential bills, the Legislative Council voted to adjourn indefinitely.