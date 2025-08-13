AP Minister Anagani Prasad issues alert to officials amid inflow to Prakasam Barrage

Vijayawada: In light of the significant inflow of floodwater into the Prakasam Barrage, Anagani Satya Prasad, the Andhra Pradesh State Minister for Revenue, Registration, and Stamps, has urged revenue officials to remain vigilant. He has advised residents in low-lying areas to take precautions and warned fishermen to refrain from fishing in hazardous conditions.

Minister Satya Prasad convened a review meeting with revenue officials at the AP Secretariat on Wednesday, where he issued critical directives. He emphasised the need for ongoing assessments of flooded areas and reassured that the revenue machinery is prepared to evacuate individuals and transport them to rehabilitation centres if necessary.

To enhance support for affected citizens, he proposed the establishment of a control room at the Vijayawada Collectorate. "There is no need to panic," he reassured the public, urging them to dismiss any unfounded rumours circulating on social media. In case of emergencies, he encouraged people to utilise the helpline number 9154970545.

Satya Prasad reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding both property and lives, stating that revenue administration and staff are fully equipped to provide assistance.