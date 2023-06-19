Live
- Severe heat wave condition in Telangana for two days
- Telangana stares at severe heatwave conditions
- Telugu Talons defeat Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in a close encounter
- AP Minister asks Pawan to keep an eye on Babu
- NIRF rankings do not determine funding of varsities: UGC chief
- Hyderabad: Charminar segment continues to be MIM’s invincible fortress
- JP Nadda to visit Telangana on June 25
- ‘Tollywood is my homeland,’ says Kajal
- Salary Hikes based only on Upskilling-Wipro announces
- Dwarampudi hits backs at Pawan Kalyan
AP Minister asks Pawan to keep an eye on Babu
Highlights
Reacts to the comments of Pawan Kalyan that his life is in danger and satirically advises JSP chief to keep an eye on Chandrababu
Amaravati: YSRCP Kottu Satyanarayana has responded to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's comments that his life was in danger. The Minister said that Pawan should realise that the threat is from Chandrababu. “Brother Pawan Kalyan keep an eye on Chandrababu”, he said.
He said that Chandrababu was also involved in the plot to kill Vangaveeti Mohanaranga. If anything happens to Pawan, the TDP chief blames it on YCP and accuses Chandrababu of conspiring to get political benefits.
He said not to be fooled by unstable words. As Mahanadu flopped, he criticized Chandrababu for using Pawan as a pawn for the votes of the Kapu community. Pawan Kalyan, who has formed his own party, has been challenged to field candidates in all 175 seats.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS