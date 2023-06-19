AP Minister asks Pawan to keep an eye on Babu

Amaravati: YSRCP Kottu Satyanarayana has responded to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's comments that his life was in danger. The Minister said that Pawan should realise that the threat is from Chandrababu. “Brother Pawan Kalyan keep an eye on Chandrababu”, he said.



He said that Chandrababu was also involved in the plot to kill Vangaveeti Mohanaranga. If anything happens to Pawan, the TDP chief blames it on YCP and accuses Chandrababu of conspiring to get political benefits.



He said not to be fooled by unstable words. As Mahanadu flopped, he criticized Chandrababu for using Pawan as a pawn for the votes of the Kapu community. Pawan Kalyan, who has formed his own party, has been challenged to field candidates in all 175 seats.