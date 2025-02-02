AP minister says efforts underway for High Court bench in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh State Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq announced on Sunday that efforts are being made to establish a High Court bench in Kurnool as soon as possible. Speaking to the media, the minister revealed that a team of High Court judges is scheduled to visit Kurnool on the 6th of this month to evaluate potential locations for the bench.

The judges will specifically inspect the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission building located at Devarapadu in Kurnool on Monday. Minister Farooq highlighted that these initiatives are being undertaken under the guidance of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing the judicial infrastructure in the region.