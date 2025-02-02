  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP minister says efforts underway for High Court bench in Kurnool

AP minister says efforts underway for High Court bench in Kurnool
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh State Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq announced on Sunday that efforts are being made to establish a High Court bench in Kurnool as soon as possible.

Andhra Pradesh State Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq announced on Sunday that efforts are being made to establish a High Court bench in Kurnool as soon as possible. Speaking to the media, the minister revealed that a team of High Court judges is scheduled to visit Kurnool on the 6th of this month to evaluate potential locations for the bench.

The judges will specifically inspect the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission building located at Devarapadu in Kurnool on Monday. Minister Farooq highlighted that these initiatives are being undertaken under the guidance of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing the judicial infrastructure in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick