AP Ministers and MPs condoles the death of former PM Manmohan Singh

In a heartfelt response to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, ministers and Members of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh have expressed their profound condolences to his family and highlighted Singh’s significant contributions to the nation's development.

The ministers remarked that Singh's tireless services, both as Finance Minister and Prime Minister, have left an indelible mark on the country's economic landscape. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav emphasized that Manmohan Singh will be remembered as an economic genius who broke new ground in India's economy.

Payyavula, while conveying his condolences, stated that Singh's revolutionary changes in the economic sector during his tenures as RBI Governor, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister have been pivotal. He noted that the economic reforms implemented in 1991 under Singh's leadership were instrumental in reshaping the country's economic trajectory.

The Finance Minister highlighted key initiatives introduced by Singh, including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) which aimed to provide employment to the underprivileged, and the Right to Information (RTI) Act that laid the groundwork for the information revolution in India.

Expressing deep sorrow, Keshav stated, "We have lost a statesman and an economic reformer. The spirit of Manmohan Singh's vision for the economy must be carried forward."

As tributes continue to pour in, the ministers reiterated that the services rendered by Singh for the progress of India will forever be remembered and honoured.