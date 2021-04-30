AP Monthly Round-Up: Here are the welfare schemes launched by the YSRCP government in April 2021

The YSRCP government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh on the whole has been concentrating on the implementation of welfare schemes especially Navaratnalu. This is the second consecutive year that the government has focused on the implementation of welfare schemes. The Andhra Pradesh government has released the calendar for the welfare schemes to be continued in this financial year in the first week of April.



As soon as the announcement of the calendar, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government started the implementation of the scheme. According to the calendar what all the schemes that got implemented in the month have been collated here.



Jagananna Vidya Deevena - April 19



The scheme that is part of the election manifesto of YSRCP has been implemented on April 19 for this year, which aims to provide a fee reimbursement to the students. As part of the first tranche, the 10.8 lakh students of ITI, B.Tech, B. Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, and B.Ed Courses were credited with Rs. INR 15,000 To 20,000 through the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme.



YSR Zero Interest Subsidy Loan Scheme to farmers - April 20



Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 20, 2021 launched the 'YSR zero per cent interest subsidy loan scheme' to the farmers where the government has credited Rs. 128 crore to the accounts of 6.2 lakh farmers who have taken crop loans of up to Rs. 1 lakh during 2019-20 season and repaid within a year. The government has launched the scheme to save the farmers from debts.



YSR Zero Interest Loan Scheme to Women SHGs - April 23



The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 23 had launched the YSR Zero Interest Loan scheme wherein Rs 1,109 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 9.34 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs), which will benefit over 1.02 crore women across the State.



Jagananna Vasathi Deevena - April 28



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has disbursed Rs 1,048.94 crore in the accounts of all eligible mothers of students who are pursuing higher education under the 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena' scheme. The first instalment of cash was deposited in the accounts of a total of 10,89,302 beneficiaries for the year 2020-2021 on April 28. Under the scheme, the government provides hostel and mess charges to students who are under below the poverty level.



