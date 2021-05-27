AP Monthly round-up: YSRCP govt. continues its welfare run, schemes launched in May 2021

The YSRCP government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh on the whole has been continuing its welfare run successfully despite the outbreak of coronavirus. This is the second consecutive year that the government has focused on the implementation of welfare schemes. The Andhra Pradesh government has released the calendar for the welfare schemes to be continued in this financial year in the first week of April.

As soon as the announcement of the calendar, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has started launching the scheme. According to the calendar what all the schemes that got implemented in May have been collated here.

YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government, headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the first tranche of the 'YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme for the third year in a row, as it has done for the last two years. On May 13, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited cash in farmers' accounts virtually from the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. A total of Rs. 3928.88 crore, including 1,010.45 crores under PM Kisan and Rs. 2,918.43 crore under the state's farmer guarantee scheme disbursed into the beneficiaries' accounts.

YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme

Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme for the third consecutive year which provides financial assistance to fishing families who lose their livelihood during the ban on fishing. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 18 disbursed the amount virtually at his camp office in Tadepalli and into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Under this scheme, 1,19,875 families will get a benefit of Rs.119 crore at the rate of Rs.10,000 at a satisfactory level (excluding any eligible person). In the last two years, fishermen have been benefitted with Rs 211.71 crore and this year with Rs. 119.87 crore accumulating it to Rs 331.58 crore in three years along with another.

YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme

YS Jagan has disbursed the compensation of Rs 1,820.23 crore in the accounts of 15.15 lakh farmers for the Kharif-2020 season under the YSR free crop insurance scheme. On May 25, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the CM camp office in Tadepalli, Guntur district, deposited free crop insurance amount into farmers accounts virtually.