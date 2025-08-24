AP on alert as new low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal in two days

Andhra Pradesh has been placed on high alert as a low pressure system threatens the region, according to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre. A new low pressure area is expected to form in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 25 August.

Currently, a low pressure system that developed in the Ganga basin of West Bengal on 23 August continues to persist. It has extended to an average altitude of 7.6 km above sea level and is observed to be shifting southwest as it ascends. Meteorological officials report that the system is likely to move towards Jharkhand within the next 24 hours, gradually weakening.

In addition, southwesterly and westerly winds are affecting the state, leading to predicted rainfall over the next three days. Authorities have issued warnings for light to moderate rains in the northern coastal areas and in Yanam, alongside strong winds anticipated to reach speeds of 30-40 km/h. The Meteorological Department has also noted the potential for light to moderate rainfall in select areas of the South Coast and Rayalaseema.