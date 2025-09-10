AP pioneers free cancer screening to track disease early

Tirupati: With just one percent of India’s population having undergone screening for cervical, oral, or breast cancer, according to the National Family Health Survey, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself at the forefront of cancer prevention through an ambitious initiative—the Andhra Pradesh Comprehensive Cancer Care Project (APCCC). Launched with the goal of ensuring that no patient from the state has to travel outside for treatment, the project is backed by a network of world-class facilities aimed particularly at the poor and underprivileged. As part of this mission, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is also setting up an Advanced Cancer Centre at SVIMS in Tirupati. This block, located near the sacred feet of Lord Venkateswara, is nearing completion. Recognising that cancer is curable if detected early, the state government under APCCC, introduced mobile cancer screening buses, popularly known as Pink Buses, on World Cancer Day, February 4, 2024. Tirupati district was chosen for the pilot programme, which is now gradually being extended across the State. The community medicine department at SVIMS leads the screenings, with teams from oncology, gynaecology, pathology, radiology, dentistry, and general surgery providing free diagnostic services.

Health workers including MLHPs, ANMs, and ASHA staff collect household details in villages and inform locals about upcoming camps. The Pink Buses conduct oral checks for both men and women irrespective of their age, mammograms for women above 40 to detect breast cancer, and Pap smears for women above 35 to detect cervical cancer. Suspected cases are referred to SVIMS for follow-up treatment. All screenings are handled by all-women medical teams, making the services more approachable for female patients.

Since 2018, 692 camps have screened more than 41,000 people. Nearly 3,000 were referred to SVIMS, and 713 have already undergone surgeries and treatment. Tests that typically cost between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 in private hospitals are provided free of charge through this programme, delivered directly to people’s doorsteps.

Oncologists stress that stigma and fear still discourage people from early testing. They appeal to the public to make use of screening programmes, seek medical advice if results are abnormal, and adhere to treatment.

They also recommend avoiding tobacco and alcohol, adopting a diet rich in fruits and leafy greens, reducing fat, sugar, and salt intake, exercising regularly, and opting for preventive vaccines like Hepatitis B and HPV.

Speaking to The Hans India, the head of surgical oncology at SVIMS, Dr H Narendra, said that oral cancers are more prevalent among men, while women record higher numbers of breast cancer cases compared to other types. He noted that hereditary reasons, lifestyle disorders, western dietary habits, pollution, and sedentary living are contributing to the rising burden of cancer. He advised people to undergo preliminary screening tests whenever they notice abnormalities that persist for several days.