AP poised to solarise 2.93 L agri pump sets

Vijayawada: The state government aims to solarise 2.93 lakh agricultural pump sets and 1,156 feeders, with a total capacity of 1,162.8 megawatt under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand directed power distribution companies (discoms) to accelerate project implementation. On Saturday, Vijayanand held a virtual review meeting on feeder-level solarisation from his camp office.

APTransco JMD Keerthi Chekuri, discom CMDs I Pruthvi Tej, Pulla Reddy, and K Santosh Rao, APTransco director (Grid) A K V Bhaskar, NREDCAP MD M Kamalakar Babu, other senior officials, and project developers attended.

Vijayanand said that solarising 2.93 lakh pump sets and 1,156 feeders will enable the installation of 1,162.8 mw solar plants, with 5,842 acres of land already identified. He instructed discoms to coordinate with district collectors to expedite the transfer of the remaining 1,700 acres to NREDCAP and to finalise Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Land Lease Agreements promptly.

NREDCAP was tasked with ensuring smooth disbursement of Central Financial Assistance (CFA) based on project milestones, while developers were directed to complete projects within 12 months.

The chief secretary observed that solarising agricultural feeders will reduce the government’s subsidy burden, ensure reliable daytime power for farmers, and promote renewable energy adoption.

He mandated monthly progress reviews and immediate resolution of delays in approvals and clearances. Officials reported that APEPDCL issued Letters of Intent (LoIs) for 220.3 mw covering 49,533 pump sets, APCPDCL tendered 191.5 mw for 76,602 pump sets, and APSPDCL finalised tenders for 610 mw covering 1,35,346 pump sets. The Kuppam RESCO awarded 141 MW for 32,106 pump sets.