AP power utilities to observe Linemen Diwas today

Vijayawada: As the Government of Andhra Pradesh will observe Linemen Diwas on March 4 to recognise and honour the tireless efforts of linemen who serve as the backbone of the power sector, the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand emphasised the critical role played by linemen in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to homes, agriculture, industries, and communities.

Addressing the AP Power Utilities on occasion of upcoming Linemen Diwas, the Chief Secretary & Special Chief Secretary, Energy Vijayanand advised all the power utilities to observe Linemen Diwas in a big way. “Linemen are the unsung heroes of our power sector, working behind the scenes in challenging conditions to keep our electricity network running smoothly. Their dedication, commitment, and bravery deserve our highest recognition and appreciation,” said Vijayanand.The Chief Secretary said the Linemen Diwas which is an initiative of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power would be observed on March 4 that aims to honour the frontline heroes of the Indian Power Sector – the linemen, by establishing it as a nationwide tradition for all State and Private Transmission and Distribution companies to celebrate ‘Linemen Diwas.’

Linemen Diwas is observed across the nation as a tribute to the frontline workers and to promote safety measures within the industry. This day serves as a reminder of the immense contributions made by linemen, who risk their lives daily to maintain and repair power infrastructure, often in adverse weather conditions and hazardous environments.

“Further, linemen played a crucial role in the power restoration efforts during floods in September-2024 in NTR, Krishna, Guntur, CRDA, and Ongole circles and during Cyclones Hud-Hud & Titli, working tirelessly to repair damaged infrastructure and restore electricity to affected communities”, Chief Secretary said.