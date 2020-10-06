AP Recruitment 2020: Andhra govt. to fill 5905 vacant Anganwadi posts across the state

AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: The government of Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for filling up vacancies in Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) department cross the state by issuing district-wise notifications. The government will reportedly conduct interviews for the recruitment of 5,905 Anganwadi posts, which will carried out by committees set up under the auspices of the District Collectors. Posts of workers and helpers are being recruited mainly in Anganwadi and Mini Anganwadi. Interviews are conducted in Revenue Divisions for the convenience of the candidates.

The state government has taken strong measures to recruit the posts in the wake of the release of funds giving high priority to Anganwadis. 4,007 Anganwadi Helpers, 430 Mini Anganwadi Workers and 1,468 Main Anganwadi Workers will be hired where some Posts have already been filled in few districts and notifications are being issued for remaining districts.

The committee chaired by the Collector is conducting interviews for the replacement of posts in Anantapur district from Monday. Based on the 2019 vacancies, the district has recently issued notification for the recruitment of 654 posts and received 3,102 applications. The government has fixed the minimum qualification of candidates as 10th class. While the salaries for workers in Main Anganwadi is stipulated at Rs 11,500 and workers in Mini Anganwadi will be paid Rs 7,000 while the helpers are also paid a salary of Rs 7,000 respectively.

There should be 48,770 workers in the main Anganwadi in the state. However, the government is preparing to hire 1,468 posts as there are currently only 47,302 while there are only 44,763 helpers in Main Anganwadi instead of 48,770 and hence remaining 4,007 helper posts will be recruited with latest notification. And on the other hand, out of 6,837 workers strength in the mini Anganwadi, 430 posts are lying vacant, which will be filled now. ICDS project director Kritika Shukla said the government is transparently recruiting the posts following the government norms.