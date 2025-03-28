AP repeals NALA Act

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the immediate abolition of the Non-Agricultural Land Assessment (NALA) Act, citing it as a major hindrance to development. The announcement was made during the closing session of the two-day third District Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the need to remove laws obstructing development, even if they generate revenue, Naidu stated, “We’ll make up for it through other means. An ordinance will be issued soon, and I want this discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.”

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) welcomed the decision, calling it a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, Minister for Revenue Anagani Satyaprasad assured that the formalities for the abolition of the NALA Act would be completed soon. During an interaction on Thursday with a delegation from the National Real Estate Development Council (NREDC), which met him to express gratitude for the government’s decision, the minister inquired whether the move would facilitate the government's policy of ease of doing business.

The NREDC members affirmed that the decision was a positive step. They highlighted the significant delays they had faced due to the NALA Act, which forced them to navigate multiple offices for permission, hampering developmental activities.

With the abolition of the NALA Act, the government aims to streamline procedures and accelerate development initiatives across the state.